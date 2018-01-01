People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

The Boston Bruins are playing their best hockey of the season with seven wins in their last 10 games.

This impressive win includes two wins and a shootout loss last week, highlighted by a pair of wins over the Ottawa Senators by a combined score of 10-1.

But there’s more to the excitement than the Bruins’ high-powered offense, as started last last month, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe is the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Ryan Spooner Dazzles In Hometown

Bruins center Ryan Spooner put on a show in his hometown of Ottawa, scoring two goals against the Senators, including a second-period tally in which he used his fantastic speed to create a semi-breakaway.

Goal 2: Riley Nash Shines Vs. Senators

Nash scored two goals against the Senators to propel the Bruins to a 5-1 win at TD Garden. His second goal gave Boston a 4-1 lead and ended any hope of an Ottawa comeback.

Goal 3: Noel Acciari Gives B’s 2-0 Lead Vs. Capitals

The Bruins earned a rare 2-0 edge over the Washington Capitals on the road thanks to a goal from bottom-six forward Noel Acciari.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our weekly drawing for a chance to win a $100 Gift Card to FranklinSports.com.