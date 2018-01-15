People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

The Boston Bruins had no shortage of goals this past week.

Despite playing only two games, the Bruins still managed to post a combined 10 goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens. But the consistent lamp-lighting isn’t the only reason to get excited, as starting last month, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe is the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Brad Marchand’s shootout winner vs. Canadiens

Boston’s talented winger notched his 18th goal of the season during the B’s thrilling shootout win over Montreal, but it’s a goal that didn’t make the stat sheet that ultimately landed him on this list. The B’s and Canadiens each scored one goal through the first four rounds of the shootout, but Marchand fired one past Carey Price in the fifth round to give the Bruins a 4-3 victory.

Goal 2: Jake DeBrusk’s breakaway goal vs. Canadiens

The Bruins rookie winger gave his team a 2-1 lead in the second period against the Habs with a sweet breakaway goal on Price. The goal, DeBrusk’s 10th of the season, wouldn’t have been possible without an amazing cross-ice pass from fellow rookie Charlie McAvoy, though.

Goal 3: David Pastrnak’s short-side snipe vs. Penguins

The Bruins fell behind 3-1 in the first period against the Penguins, but rallied off four-straight goals in the second to take a 5-3 lead. The third of those tallies came from Pastrnak, who buried an impressive short-side snipe on Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry after circling around the net. The B’s could’ve used a bit more offense, though, as they went on to lose 6-5 in overtime.

