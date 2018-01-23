Philadelphia Bakery Bans Boston Cream Donuts Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Super Bowl fever already is sweeping through Philadelphia.

After the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, some fans climbed street lights, some ran into poles and one donut shop prepared for the Eagles’ showdown with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Dottie’s Donuts, a vegan donut shop in Philadelphia, let it be known Monday that they will not be serving any New England-style donuts, including Boston cream, “until the Eagles win the Super Bowl.”

“No clam chowder donuts,” Jeff Poleon, co-owner of Dottie’s told Boston.com on Monday. “Or a glaze with those Boston baked bean candies on top. Definitely no Gronk Monster Energy-glazed donuts.”

And even though it could be a while before the Eagles win a Super Bowl, should they lose on Feb. 4, the donut shop is sticking to its guns.

“We stand strongly by the statement we made earlier today,” Poleon said. “No more Boston creams until the Eagles win.”

We expect to see a Boston-based sandwich shop disavow Philly cheesesteaks any second.