Philadelphia Might Want To Hold Off On Premature Parade Planning This Time

We understand that, for logistical reasons, cities have to plan ahead. But the City of Philadelphia might want to keep any and all Super Bowl parade planning under wraps until the Eagles, you know, win.

The Eagles are improbably returning to the Super Bowl, as they’ll look to backup quarterback Nick Foles in their hopes of upsetting the mighty New England Patriots. Super Bowl LII is a rematch of sorts, as these two teams met in 2005 at Super Bowl XXXIX.

The Patriots ultimately won that game, thanks in part to a pregame speech from Patriots coach Bill Belichick. As part of his message to the team, Belichick revealed the leaked Eagles’ parade route to the team in a meeting before the game.

It appears, however, the planning already started in Philly. As The Slatest pointed out all the way back in November — after a decisive Eagles win over the Chicago Bears — there might be some logistical issues with a parade on the Tuesday after the Super Bowl. Apparently, there are other things going on in downtown Philadelphia that day.

That’s a problem Philadelphia likely would love to have, but they might want to cross that bridge when they get there, especially with Belichick and his sleuths on the case.