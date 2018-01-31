Philly.com’s Aaron Hernandez Headline Certainly Will Ruffle Patriots Fans’ Feathers

Photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images

Covering the Super Bowl can’t be easy. Media from literally all over the world converges on one place in search of untold stories or new takes about the same two football teams — two football teams who really aren’t interested in talking, either.

That search for the new and interesting piece of content can sometimes lead down some questionable roads, which is how we get to this Philly.com headline: “Maybe it’s no coincidence that Aaron Hernandez tragedy happened to Patriots.”

That headline is found atop the latest column from Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Bob Brookover, who used his space in the paper to remind the audience of the Patriots’ cheating scandals before wondering whether the Patriots should have been more diligent in vetting Hernandez, who was accused of multiple murders, convicted of one and ultimately committed suicide while serving a life sentence in prison.

After reciting most of Hernandez’s Wikipedia page, Brookover got to his point:

“The Patriots or Urban Meyer, who was the coach at the University of Florida when Hernandez played there, should have done more when they saw the signs of trouble,” Brookover wrote. “What Hernandez did was horrible, but you get the feeling the only reason Meyer and the Patriots cared about him in the first place was because he could play football.”

Know what? That paragraph, by itself, makes sense. Hernandez, as pointed out by Brookover, had plenty of red flags about his character and his past. And those red flags were, at worst, ignored and at best, put on the backburner.

But someone would have taken a chance on Hernandez at some point. And to say it makes sense for the Patriots would be the team to take the chance on Hernandez because of Spygate and Deflategate seems … like a stretch. It’s probably worth mentioning, too, that the Patriots seemed to believe Hernandez had turned his life around. He had a kid, seemed to be behaving off the field, and the club rewarded that growth with a contract extension.

In hindsight, of course, that line of thinking seems regrettable.

“Once he no longer could help them, it became a sin to even speak the name Aaron Hernandez,” Brookover writes in the final paragraph. “Maybe it’s not a coincidence that the NFL team that has had the most success in this century also had to deal with the league’s greatest tragedy.”

Sure.

Brookover probably will take the brunt of the backlash from New England for this column, but it’s also worth noting he almost certainly didn’t come up with the headline. That’s the job of his editors at the paper.

But it doesn’t take a lot to touch the nerves of Patriots fans, and they’re probably gathering pitchforks as we speak, ready to make this an even bigger story than it actually is. Such is life during an otherwise slow Super Bowl week, though.