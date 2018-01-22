Philly Fans Chant ‘We Want Brady’ With Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl Matchup Set

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.

Philadelphia Eagles fans are ecstatic their team has clinched a Super Bowl LII berth with a dominant 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

During the fourth quarter, Eagles fans were chanting “We want Brady.” Asking to face New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — the best player in NFL history — probably isn’t the smartest idea, but the Eagles should be confident after winning two playoff games without MVP-caliber quarterback Carson Wentz.

Eagles fans chant "We want Brady" pic.twitter.com/kuILrKUXIS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 22, 2018

Of course, Super Bowl LII in Minnesota won’t be the first time these teams have played for a world championship.

The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX to win their third title in four years. Brady threw for 236 yards with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions in that win.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports