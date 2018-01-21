Philly Really Is Greasing Its Light Poles To Prevent Eagles Fans’ Shenanigans

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chances are high that Philadelphia Eagles fans will be lubed up for the NFC Championship Game. So, the city is preparing by doing some lubing of its own.

Hours before the Eagles’ showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, workers were spotted slathering the city’s light poles with Crisco to dissuade Philly fans from climbing on them after the game.

Wait — what??

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

That photo isn’t doctored: The city actually has a crew — terrifically self-dubbed the “Crisco Cops” — going around putting shortening on lamp posts. What a time to be alive.

We don’t blame Philly for taking these precautions, of course. After all, an Eagles fan was arrested for allegedly punching a police horse just last week. And with the team one win away from its second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, there’s a good chance things will get wild after Sunday night’s game, regardless of the outcome.