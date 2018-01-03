Pitt Basketball’s Kevin Stallings Defends ‘100K’ Insult Vs. Louisville Hecklers

Kevin Stallings is willing to go shot for shot with his team’s critics.

The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball coach reacted to a heckler by opening the wounds of Louisville University’s basketball scandal Tuesday night during the teams’ game. With Pitt losing by a large margin in the second half, Stallings is heard saying “At least we didn’t pay our guys $100,000” and “We didn’t pay our guys 100 grand, though,” in this video Louisville’s WHAS-TV’s Whitney Harding shared on Twitter.

Here it is: the audio of Kevin Stallings saying "At least we didn't pay our players 100 thousand dollars." @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/lwAwrAUXj7 — Whitney Harding (@WHAS11Whitney) January 3, 2018

After Louisville beat Pitt 77-51, Stalling claimed he only was sticking up for his team with his late-game taunt.

“Somebody said something bad about my players,” Stallings said. “I’m just going to stick up for my players. Probably said the wrong thing, but I’m not going to let people talk crap about my players.

“We’re down, the game’s over with, you don’t need to insult kids who are out there trying to fight hard and do their best. So like I said, I probably should have chosen some different words, but I’m not going to let people take shots at our players.”

The FBI accuses the family of former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen allegedly of receiving received $100,000 from Adidas Global Marketing Director for Basketball Jim Gatto in exchange for his commitment to the school. Louisville’s alleged role in NCAA basketball corruption scandal led to the firing of head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

And Stallings was in no mood to let Louisville hecklers forget about it.

