Porcupine At Stone Zoo Predicts AFC Championship Game Outcome

Groundhog Day may not be for a couple more weeks, but the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Mass., already has one of its little critters making a pretty big prediction.

Fezzik, a porcupine at the zoo, stuck his neck out and made a prediction for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the host New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The little porcupine’s task was simple. Fezzik had to choose between two apples, one representing each team. And without a second thought, he dashed straight toward the apple representing the Patriots.

Take a look at Fezzik’s wild prediction:

Just remember, Fezzik had it first.

This is not Fezzik’s first prediction, either. He predicted the outcome of last week’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans, and successfully went with New England.

Thumbnail photo via Via Twitter screengrab @zoonewengland.