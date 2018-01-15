Radio Call Of Vikings’ Miracle Win Over Saints Will Give You Chills

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a miraculous win Sunday when Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs for a game-winning 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat the New Orleans Saints to secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Minnesota was on its own 39-yard line with seven seconds remaining when Keenum hit Diggs who broke one tackle and raced down the sideline to stun the Saints and cement the improbable victory.

And absolutely no one was more excited than Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen, whose call on KFAN 100.3 will absolutely give you chills.

Take a listen:

And Allen was so fired up he was pumping his fist and yelling at the Vikings’ coaching staff in the adjacent booth.

I became a little excited when making eye contact with #Vikings coaches shortly after #MinneapolisMiracle. pic.twitter.com/0QXO5DJTrN — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) January 15, 2018

The Minneapolis Miracle indeed.

Even Keenum, who is having one of the more improbable seasons in recent NFL memory, was in total disbelief after the game.

The Vikings now will face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field with a chance to return home to play in Super Bowl LII.

Imagine how jacked Allen will be calling that game.