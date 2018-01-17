Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo Receive Loud Ovations During TD Garden Intros

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

It sounds like the Boston Celtics fans have heard the rumors.

Anthony Davis, whose name often is linked to trade rumors with Celtics, was given a warm reception Tuesday at TD Garden before the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the C’s. It was quite similar to how Gordon Hayward was cheered at the Garden when he came as a member of the Utah Jazz last season, as fans had heard the rumors of a potential reunion with head coach Brad Stevens.

Rajon Rondo also returned to TD Garden on Tuesday, and Celtics fans were happy to see him.

Rondo has returned to Boston plenty of times as an opponent, but when his name was announced during introductions before the Pelicans’ tilt against the Celtics, the Garden crowd gave him quite the reception.

DeMarcus Cousins, however, was met with a handful of boos. “Boogie” often was linked in rumors with the Celtics when he was with the Sacramento Kings, however nothing ever came to fruition.

Take a listen to their receptions:

Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis were met with loud cheers during introductions. DeMarcus Cousins, however, was not. pic.twitter.com/sdriBu8Rdv — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 17, 2018

Davis quickly reminded fans why he is so highly sought after in the trade market, dropping 45 points in the Pelicans’ 116-113 overtime win.