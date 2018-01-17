Rajon Rondo Questions Why Isaiah Thomas Would Have Received Tribute Video

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Isaiah Thomas no longer will receive a tribute video when he returns to TD Garden on Feb. 11, but there are plenty of valid reasons why he should.

However, New Orleans Pelicans point guard and former Boston Celtics star Rajon Rondo doesn’t want to hear them.

Rondo, as well as another Celtic-turned-Pelican Tony Allen expressed their displeasure with the idea of Thomas’ tribute video — which would overlap with Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony — before Tuesday’s game against the Celtics.

And Rondo doubled down afterwards, certainly not mincing words in the process.

Rajon Rondo was irked to hear that the Celtics would honor Isaiah Thomas on any night. "What has he done?” Rondo asked. Told that he led the Celtics to the conference finals last year, Rondo remarked, “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?” — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

More Rondo on IT: “This is the Boston Celtics. This isn’t the Phoenix Suns, no disrespect to any other organization, but you don’t hang conference titles. Do we hang going to the conference finals? What do we hang here?”

Title banners, Rondo was told.

“OK, cool,” Rondo said. — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

It’s harsh, but he does have a valid point.

The 31-year-old received a tribute video himself when he returned to the Garden as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

The Celtics may find a way at some point to recognize Thomas outside of just putting him on the video board, but after he refrained when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited Boston earlier in January, he may inadvertently have turned the page on a possible tribute.