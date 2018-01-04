Ranking Josh McDaniels’, Matt Patricia’s Potential Head-Coaching Jobs

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

As the New England Patriots began preparations this week for their divisional-round playoff game, their coordinators kicked off a round of job interviews for head-coaching vacancies.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is scheduled to interview with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Chicago Bears, while defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will sit down with the Giants, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. Linebackers coach Brian Flores also will interview with the Cardinals.

Here’s the full interview schedule for the three Patriots assistants, courtesy of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

Which job is the most desirable? Here’s how we would rank them:

1. Indianapolis Colts

2017 record: 4-12

2018 draft position: No. 3 overall

If Andrew Luck is healthy — and that’s a big if, since the quarterback didn’t play at all this season — this is the most desirable job. Luck is the best QB who currently is coach-less, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard seems to be more capable than his predecessor, Ryan Grigson. Indianapolis lost to New England in the 2014 AFC Championship Game but hasn’t reached the playoffs since, with Luck appearing in just 22 of the team’s last 48 games.

2. New York Giants

2017 record: 3-13

2018 draft position: No. 2 overall

The Giants were the most dysfunctional team in football this season. They’re just one year removed from a playoff appearance, though, and new GM Dave Gettleman has helped build winners before, both in New York and in Carolina. The Giants’ roster has its flaws — especially along the offensive line and at running back — it also features several studs on defense and one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons in wide receiver Odell Beckham. Their QB situation could be a whole lot worse, too, as Ben McAdoo’s successor would be able to roll with Eli Manning for another season while whichever quarterback they draft second overall develops behind him.

3. Detroit Lions

2017 record: 9-7

2018 draft position: No. 20 overall

The once-hapless Lions were good but never great under recently ousted head coach Jim Caldwell, finishing above .500 in three of Caldwell’s four seasons but failing to win a playoff game. Detroit has a franchise quarterback in his prime in Matthew Stafford, and Lions general manager Bob Quinn is a former Patriots executive. Patricia reportedly is the “leading candidate” for this job.

4. Arizona Cardinals

2017 record: 8-8

2018 draft position: No. 15 overall

The Cardinals are loaded with talent on defense — including former Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones, this season’s NFL sack leader — and employ one of the league’s best running backs in David Johnson, who missed nearly all of this season with a wrist injury. GM Steve Keim has built a solid roster since assuming his current position in 2013. One problem: Arizona doesn’t have a quarterback. Carson Palmer announced his retirement earlier this week, and neither Blaine Gabbert nor Drew Stanton is the answer. The Cardinals also play in the loaded NFC West, where they’ll see Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff twice each season for the foreseeable future.

5. Chicago Bears

2017 record: 5-11

2018 draft position: No. 8 overall

Whoever takes this job had better love Mitchell Trubisky, because he’ll be stuck with last year’s second overall pick as his quarterback for at least the next few seasons. Trubisky easily could turn out to be an above-average NFL QB, but he looked this season like he still has a ways to go. It also didn’t help that Chicago gave him arguably the league’s worst assortment of wide receivers. That’s an area that definitely needs improvement this offseason. Bears GM Ryan Pace recently signed a contract extension through 2021.