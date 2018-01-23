Red-Hot Bruins Drawing Motivation From Patriots’ Winning Culture

There’s been a whole lot of winning going in the Boston area of late.

The Boston Bruins currently are the hottest team in the NHL, riding a 16-game point streak into Tuesday night’s matchup with the New Jersey Devils. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are just one victory away from repeating as Super Bowl champions.

During Monday’s media availability, several members of the Bruins expressed admiration for the Patriots and the championship culture set in Foxboro, Mass.

