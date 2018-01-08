Red Sox Agree To Terms With Carson Smith, Steven Wright On Contracts

Photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox avoided salary arbitration with two pitchers Monday.

The Red Sox agreed to terms with right-handers Carson Smith and Steven Wright on one-year, non-guaranteed contracts for the 2018 season, the team announced in a press release.

The financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed, but NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported Monday, citing a source, that Smith’s contract is for $850,000. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported last week that Wright will earn $1.1 million in 2018.

Smith, 28, returned from Tommy John surgery in 2017 after missing most of the 2016 season. He made eight appearances down the stretch, allowing one earned run over 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Smith, who is under team control through the 2020 season, was acquired from the Seattle Mariners along with Roenis Elias in exchange for Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro before the 2016 season. He posted a 2.31 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in 70 innings over 70 appearances in 2015, striking out 11.8 batters per nine innings along the way.

Wright, 33, was limited to five starts in 2017 before a knee injury cut short his season. The knuckleballer, who’s also under team control through 2020, was a surprising All-Star in 2016, posting a 13-6 record with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts.

With Monday’s contract agreement, there are 10 remaining unsigned Red Sox players eligible for salary arbitration: infielder Brock Holt, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, catchers Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez, outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. and pitchers Joe Kelly, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Workman.