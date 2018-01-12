Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Arbitration Figures: Jackie Bradley Jr., Drew Pomeranz Get Healthy Raises

by on Fri, Jan 12, 2018 at 3:15PM
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Friday was payday for a bunch of arbitration-eligible Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox recently came to terms with pitchers Carson Smith and Steven Wright earlier in the week, and the club agreed to new contracts with a handful of players before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline.

Boston came to term with nine arbitration-eligible players. The only player the club failed to agree to terms with was outfielder Mookie Betts.

Here are the latest reported agreements reached Friday (all one-year contracts):

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

2017 salary: $3.6 million

SS Xander Bogaerts

2017 salary: $4.5 million

SP Drew Pomeranz

2017 salary: $4.45 million

SP Eduardo Rodriguez

2017 salary: $584,500

C Christian Vazquez

2017 salary: $561,000

C Sandy Leon

2017 salary: $1.3 million

RP Joe Kelly

2017 salary: $2.8 million

INF Brock Holt

2017 salary: $1.95 million

RP Brandon Workman

2017 salary: $635,000

