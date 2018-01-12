Red Sox Arbitration Figures: Jackie Bradley Jr., Drew Pomeranz Get Healthy Raises

Friday was payday for a bunch of arbitration-eligible Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox recently came to terms with pitchers Carson Smith and Steven Wright earlier in the week, and the club agreed to new contracts with a handful of players before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline.
Boston came to term with nine arbitration-eligible players. The only player the club failed to agree to terms with was outfielder Mookie Betts.
Here are the latest reported agreements reached Friday (all one-year contracts):
OF Jackie Bradley Jr.
2017 salary: $3.6 million
SS Xander Bogaerts
2017 salary: $4.5 million
SP Drew Pomeranz
2017 salary: $4.45 million
SP Eduardo Rodriguez
2017 salary: $584,500
C Christian Vazquez
2017 salary: $561,000
C Sandy Leon
2017 salary: $1.3 million
RP Joe Kelly
2017 salary: $2.8 million
INF Brock Holt
2017 salary: $1.95 million
RP Brandon Workman
2017 salary: $635,000
