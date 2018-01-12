Red Sox Arbitration Figures: Jackie Bradley Jr., Drew Pomeranz Get Healthy Raises

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Friday was payday for a bunch of arbitration-eligible Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox recently came to terms with pitchers Carson Smith and Steven Wright earlier in the week, and the club agreed to new contracts with a handful of players before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline.

Boston came to term with nine arbitration-eligible players. The only player the club failed to agree to terms with was outfielder Mookie Betts.

Here are the latest reported agreements reached Friday (all one-year contracts):

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Source: #RedSox, Jackie Bradley Jr. settle at $6,100,000, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $3.6 million

SS Xander Bogaerts

Source: Xander Bogaerts to make $7.05 million in 2018 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $4.5 million

SP Drew Pomeranz

Drew Pomeranz reaches an agreement with the Red Sox on an $8.5M deal for 2018. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $4.45 million

SP Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez and the Sox agreed to a $2.375 million deal for 2018. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $584,500

C Christian Vazquez

Christian Vazquez and the Red Sox settled at $1.45 million. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $561,000

C Sandy Leon

Sandy Leon and the Red Six agreed to a $1.95 million deal for 2018. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $1.3 million

RP Joe Kelly

Reliever Joe Kelly jumps up to one year, $3.825 million contract with #Redsox — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $2.8 million

INF Brock Holt

Brock Holt has agreed with the #Redsox for $2.225 million. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $1.95 million

RP Brandon Workman

Red Sox and Brandon Workman agreed to an $835K salary for 2018. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 12, 2018

2017 salary: $635,000