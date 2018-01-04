Red Wings Stun Senators With Goal Just Six(!) Seconds Into Overtime

The NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime is a joy to watch — even when it lasts just a few seconds.

The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators skated to a 1-1 tie after regulation Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. That set the stage for another edition of 3-on-3 OT, which regularly proves to be the best decision the NHL has made in years.

Except fans barely had time to strap themselves in, as Red Wings winger Andreas Athanasiou scored just six second into the frame to give his team a 2-1 win.

Can’t wait for 3-on-3 overti-aaaaaaand it’s over pic.twitter.com/wcEuDTxEFx — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2018

As awesome as this goal was for the Red Wings, it was equally devastating for the Senators, who dropped to 12-17-9 on the season. Talk about a Stanley Cup hangover.

Athanasiou’s winner wasn’t the best 3-on-3 highlight we’ve seen this season, however. That honor likely belongs to the Arizona Coyotes for the pond-hockey goal they scored against the Washington Capitals.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images