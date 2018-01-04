Reddit User Finds Way To Prove UCF Is Better Than Every Other FBS Team

The University of Central Florida is trying its darnedest to prove it should have been in the college football playoff, and its case was strengthened by a Reddit user.
Kind of.
Said Reddit user utilized the website “My Team Is Better Than Your Team,” which essentially uses other matchups to prove on paper if a team is better than an opponent.
It certainly isn’t an exception to playing an actual game, but given UCF is claiming they are national champions, they can use all the support they can get.
The transitive property utilized in a way “proves” the Golden Knights are better than the 129 other FBS teams. And that’s due in large part to them beating Auburn University in the Peach Bowl, who knocked off both Alabama and Georgia, the two remaining playoff teams.
So here’s an example of how it works:
You get the point.
Is it unreasonable? Yes absolutely. However, if you really, really want to make the case that UCF is the best team in the NCAA, that certainly is one way you can do it.
And hats off to the Reddit user who took the time to work all of that out.
