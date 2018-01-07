Rex Ryan Really Believes Bill Belichick Will Leave Patriots After Season

Hot takes about the New England Patriots are all the rage these days.

Seth Wickersham’s bombshell report of a significant divide between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady sent Pats fans into an uproar this week. So, too, did a report from the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers that Belichick “sees an opening” to coach the New York Giants.

And even though multiple reports as well as Kraft himself have said The Hoodie will be back in New England next season, Rex Ryan apparently remains convinced Belichick will leave the Pats after this season.

Watch Ryan explain himself during ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” on Sunday:

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach originally was a bit wishy-washy in his prediction, but after prodding from host Sam Ponder, he certainly finished with a bang.

Ryan probably is just speculating, although it’s possible he still has some sources in the AFC East. Either way, we’ll find out if he’s right soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images