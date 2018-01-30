Richard Jefferson Admits Cavs Were Surprised By Kyrie Irving’s Trade Request

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Richard Jefferson and Kyrie Irving were teammates for two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before both found new homes this past offseason with Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics and Jefferson signing a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Irving’s request to be traded by the Cavs took the entire NBA world by surprise last summer, and that includes Jefferson, who spoke with the media before the Celtics’ game against the Nuggets on Monday.

Richard Jefferson on Kyrie Irving asking out of Cleveland: "I think everyone was surprised. … That's why it was such big news. There were no grumblings about him being unhappy." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 29, 2018

While Irving’s desire to leave LeBron James and the Cavs shocked the veteran swingman, the star point guard’s success in Boston certainly hasn’t.

Richard Jefferson is not surprised Kyrie Irving's thriving in Boston: "I don't think that's really surprising or shocking or even really newsworthy to tell you the truth. … he could be playing on the flat side of the planet and he'd probably be the best ball handler." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 29, 2018

Yes, that was a flat-Earth rib at Irving.

Irving had led the Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference with their eyes locked on a date with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Jefferson, on the other hand, is serving as the veteran presence on a young Nuggets team that is fighting to make the playoffs.