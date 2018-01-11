Richard Sherman Blasts NFL’s Concussion Protocol, Calls It ‘An Absolute Joke’

If ever an honest opinion is needed, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman usually can provide it.

And when it comes to one of the NFL’s most sensitive issues — concussions — the 29-year-old didn’t hold back.

In a video on “The Players’ Tribune,” Sherman obliterates the league and how they’ve handled concussions, basically citing it as a way to look like they care.

“I think it’s an absolute joke,” Sherman said, via For The Win. It’s for public opinion, for them to show the public that they care about the players, they care about player safety. In a show of good faith and good will they said we’re gonna have an independent trauma expert, an independent neurologist approve people, and the same things are happening that were happening before.”

He didn’t stop there, either. Take a listen to his full comments here:

.@RSherman_25's thoughts on the NFL's concussion protocol? "I think it's an absolute joke." (Created on the Galaxy S8) @SamsungMobileUS pic.twitter.com/ncp4AkevL6 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 11, 2018

The Tom Savage example is a perfect one, as Savage visibly was trembling on the field from a hit, but was treated with nary a worry and quickly returned to the game.

Although the league has been careless about concussions in many aspects, maybe more responses like Sherman’s will help to at least make some progress.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images