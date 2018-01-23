Rick Carlisle’s Reaction To Mavs Player’s Ejection Was Downright Cold-Blooded

Salah Mejri has had better nights.

The Dallas Mavericks big man played just nine minutes in Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards before he was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with an official.

In other news, Salah Mejri was just ejected in the Mavs-Wizards game, much to the pleasure of many #Blazers fans… #ripcity pic.twitter.com/Pky0a2NQYE — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 23, 2018

Just after the ref tossed Mejri, Wizards swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. added insult to injury by waving goodbye to Mejri as his Mavs teammates tried to escort him off the court.

But the biggest insult Mejri took came from his own head coach, Rick Carlisle, who brutally called out the Tunisian center while telling him to hit the showers.

Arguably the biggest L taken in the NBA this year Salah Mejri gets ejected

Kelly Oubre waves bye 👋🏽

His own damn coach tells him “You have two f**king points get the f**k outta here” 💀 pic.twitter.com/1SBH9aTMIp — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 23, 2018

Mejri did, in fact, have two (expletive) points at the time.

Carlisle wasn’t done roasting his big man, though. When asked about Mejri’s ejection after the game, the veteran head coach delivered this savage burn, via the Dallas Morning News:

“As I look at it now, he’s the only (Mavs player) that was a negative. So, maybe it worked out all right.”

Indeed, Mejri finished with a plus/minus of minus-2, while every other Maverick was in the positive in Dallas’ 98-75 rout.

The lesson here: Your coach doesn’t always have your back — especially when you play like garbage.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images