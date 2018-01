UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font had a huge victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 220 in Boston.

He joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava and Andre Khatchaturian to discuss the fight, and he revealed he can’t even recall knocking out Almeida to win the fight. He also discussed what’s next for him in the coming year.

