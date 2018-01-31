Rob Gronkowski Breaks Silence To Give Hilarious Minneapolis Weather Report

Rob Gronkowski didn’t make an appearance at Super Bowl LII Opening Night on Monday, as the New England Patriots tight end continues to recover from a concussion he suffered in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But after Gronk deemed himself “ready to roll” on Instagram, he broke his silence for a quick weather report on Minneapolis.

Spoiler alert — it’s cold.

We’re not sure if Gronk will have a second career as a weatherman, but there still is time for improvement.

Even though the Patriots were able to both win Super Bowl LI and erase a 10-point deficit against the Jaguars without Gronk, Tom Brady stressed how important it is that New England has its top target in order to be at their best against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Gronkowski suffered the concussion when Jacksonville safety Barry Church leveled him right before halftime. He will have to pass the NFL’s concussion protocol in order to take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images