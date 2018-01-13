Rob Gronkowski Tells People To Stop Eating Tide Pods In Hilarious PSA

If it wasn’t clear enough in the first place that putting laundry detergent in your mouth isn’t a wise decision, hopefully it is now.

The “Tide Pod Challenge” has been going viral amongst teens, where essentially they record a video of themselves putting a Tide Pod in their mouth and post it on the internet.

While it should go without saying that laundry detergent shouldn’t go in your mouth since it can be remarkably detrimental to your health, people are doing it anyways. So New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — who frequently has appeared in Tide ads — had to step in and tell people not to eat them.

Really.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

I’ve partnered with @Tide to make sure you know, Tide PODs are for doing laundry. Nothing else! https://t.co/Oo7n7ZZpbG — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 13, 2018

Can’t imagine Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is ecstatic that Gronk has to put his mind on telling people not to consume laundry detergent the night before a playoff game, but when you become a brand ambassador for Tide, you have to be prepared to step in during these situations.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images