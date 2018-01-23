Rob Gronkowski’s Friend Gives Encouraging Update On Patriots Tight End

Rob Gronkowski suffered a concussion Sunday in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium and missed the entire second half as New England rallied to defeat Jacksonville and punch its ticket to Super Bowl LII.

But the Eagles shouldn’t get too comfortable with the possibility of Gronkowski missing the upcoming Super Bowl showdown. Because although the Patriots tight end took a huge hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church, Gronk’s good friend, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, still expects him to be “good to go” come Feb. 4.

“Man, he’s one of the toughest guys I know and I’m sure he’ll be fine for the big one,” Rawley told TMZ Sports on Tuesday. “It was a nasty hit, real ugly hit. But he’s taken some shots like that before and he’ll be fine, man. I’ve got confidence in my friend, my best friend, and I can’t wait to see him suit up for the Super Bowl. I’m sure he’ll be good to go, man. Like I said, one of the toughest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

This falls in line with a report from after Sunday’s game that said there’s optimism Gronkowski will clear the concussion protocol before Super Bowl LII. Rawley made it clear Tuesday, however, that Gronkowski will be smart with his injury and knows exactly what must be done to get back on the field.

