Robert Griffin III Tweets Self-Centered Response To Alex Smith Trade

Photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins on Tuesday — and reactions have been all over the place.

The strangest reaction of all, however, seemingly came out of no where.

Former Redskins QB Robert Griffin III, who last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, apparently still is bitter about the way thing ended for him in Washington. After news of the Smith trade broke, RG3 tweeted this gem:

Some how…Some way…they will blame this on me. No doubt 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2018

Huh?

This reply perfectly encapsulates the tone of the tweet’s comments section:

Nobody thinking about you bruh — Andrew (@DrewSkinnerjr) January 31, 2018

Griffin, of course, once was viewed not just as the future of the Redskins, but also the future of the quarterback position overall.

And at the time, that wasn’t such a crazy thought. RG3 did throw for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 815 yards and seven TDs in his 2012 rookie season, after all.

But a rash of injuries, as well as reports of him falling out of favor both with players in the locker and with then-head coach Mike Shanahan, who preferred then-backup QB Kirk Cousins, ultimately spelled the end for Griffin’s career in the nation’s capital. It also set him on a path toward NFL irrelevance and obscurity — although you wouldn’t know it by following him on Twitter.