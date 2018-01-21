Robert Kraft Discusses Tom Brady’s Hand Injury, Future With Patriots

Tom Brady’s injured throwing hand has dominated storylines ahead of the New England Patriots’ bout with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
While Brady reportedly could wear a glove Sunday depending on the temperature at Gillette Stadium, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed on NFL Network that the quarterback’s injury “wasn’t as severe” as it could have been.
The 40-year-old quarterback reportedly injured his hand in a botched hand-off to Rex Burkhead in practice Wednesday. Brady missed practice Thursday but was “zinging it” during Friday’s practice, according to reports.
Brady’s hand injury, of course, isn’t the only drama the Patriots have had to deal with this postseason. ESPN’s much-discussed investigative piece detailing a reported rift between Brady, Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick dropped during the Patriots’ first-round bye week, and whether or not there is some truth to the report, Kraft noted he is confident he can keep the triumvirate together.
The Patriots will play in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game and 12th of the Brady-Belichick era on Sunday, with a chance to go to their eighth Super Bowl hanging in the balance.
