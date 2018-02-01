Robert Kraft Jokes About Tom Brady’s Age When Discussing ‘Best Decision’ Story

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady is 40, and Robert Kraft thinks his age finally is getting the best of him.

No, it’s not what you think.

The New England Patriots owner and quarterback have had differing stories about the first time they met, and Kraft suggested the quarterback’s memory is starting to fail him.

Kraft, who has told the story many times, claims Brady told him “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made” during a chance encounter in the parking lot of Foxboro Stadium in 2000.

Brady, however, has maintained he actually said: “you’ll never regret picking me.”

Kraft once again set the record straight Wednesday.

“When you get to be as old as him maybe your memory is short,” Kraft told Steve Buckley of The Boston Herald. “That’s one thing I’ll never forget, because I remember calling my son Jonathan and telling him.

“You can go back, I think at the ESPYs, to the first time he ever won, they asked me that story,” Kraft said. “It’s on record. I think he’s very modest and doesn’t realize he had that little competitive edge. But he said it.

“They claim I don’t remember certain things. That one I remember, and I remember the look in his eyes and exactly how he said it.”

Even if Brady’s memory is going (it’s not), the star quarterback still can sling it, as he once again has the Patriots one win away from a Super Bowl title.