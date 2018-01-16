Rockets Reportedly Barge Into Clippers’ Locker Room; Police Called Amid Fracas

Only in Los Angeles could we witness drama like this.

Shortly following the L.A. Clippers’ 113-102 win over the Rockets at Staples Center on Monday night, four Houston players — led by stars Chris Paul and James Harden — “marched through a back corridor” and “breached the entrance” to the Clippers’ locker room in an effort to confront L.A.’s Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

OK, we can explain.

Tensions ran high the entire game, which marked Paul’s first contest back in L.A. since joining the Rockets this offseason. Most of the hoopla centered on Griffin, who, in separate incidents, had his tights ripped by Trevor Ariza, spiked the ball at Eric Gordon and prompted Houston coach Mike D’Antoni to swear at him.

Coach D’Antoni and Blake Griffin exchanging not-nice words. pic.twitter.com/xL7hYnFl9z — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 16, 2018

Griffin and Ariza finally were ejected with about a minute remaining in regulation, at which point Ariza exchanged words with Clippers guard Austin Rivers, who was in street clothes and didn’t play.

Looks like Trevor Ariza had some words with the Clippers bench before he was also ejected…. (Via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/BmHSL8ZceJ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 16, 2018

… Which leads us to the bizarre postgame scene, as Paul, Harden, Ariza and Gerald Green reportedly entered L.A.’s locker room through a back door looking for Rivers and Griffin — while Clint Capela created a diversion (!!!) in front.

Sources: As the four Rockets marched through the back hallway into the Clippers locker room, center Clint Capela knocked on the front door of Clippers entrance. Someone opened door, saw him standing there — and shut it on him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Per Wojnarowski, Clippers players jumped up upon seeing the Rockets in their locker room and “dared” them to enter further. Security then intervened and literally pushed the Houston quartet out of the locker room, according to the report.

Making the scene even more surreal: The L.A. police department actually was called to the scene, per Ashley Brewer of ABC Los Angeles.

LAPD was called into the locker room area. Now hearing Chris Paul stayed out of it, 3 Rockets players were going after Austin Rivers. — Ashley Brewer (@abc7ashley) January 16, 2018

For all the ruckus, though, no actual physical altercation occurred.

“It was classic NBA,” a Clippers witness told Wojnarowski. “None of these guys were going to fight.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be a true NBA story without someone weighing on social media — and Griffin and teammate Patrick Beverly happily obliged.

It’s a different culture in LA. No more soft shit here!!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 16, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images