Ronda Rousey Joins WWE On Full-Time Basis, Crashes ‘Royal Rumble’ Dramatically

Ronda Rousey will author the next chapter of her fighting career inside the ring.

The former UFC superstar announced Sunday night in an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne she’s joining WWE on a full-time contract.

“This is my life now,” Rousey said. “First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt.”

Rousey’s WWE move ends months of speculation which linked her with the sports-entertainment giant.

She hasn’t fought in UFC since December 2016 when Amanda Nunes beat her via TKO in just 48 seconds. While she didn’t retire from mixed martial arts, she doesn’t seem eager to return to the octagon anytime soon.

The ESPN interview was just a small part of Rousey’s WWE welcome. She entered the ring Sunday night in Philadelphia following the first women’s “Royal Rumble” match, wearing WWE Hall of Famer and close friend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s jacket.

Rousey didn’t say anything to Asuka, Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, who were standing inside the ring. Instead, she only pointed at a “WrestleMania” sign hanging from the rafters in an apparent indication of when she might debut competitively in WWE.

Rousey was lost for words after her dramatic WWE entrance.

She’ll have plenty of time to conjure up more smack talk for her would-be WWE opponents.