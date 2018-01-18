Roush Fenway Gives Austin Cindric Green Light To Run First Xfinity Race

Photo via NASCAR

The NASCAR season hasn’t even begun, but Austin Cindric already is a winner in his own right.

Cindric won the right to drive Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford Mustang during the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opening QQQ 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to Motorsport.com. The 19-year-old secured the drive live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday evening, when his name was pulled out of a “Jack hat.”

“It’s really cool,” Cindric told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Claire B. Lang, via Motorsport.com. “It’s an honor to be able to start off a program as unique as what we’ve got going on with the No. 60 car. I think it’s unique what Ford is doing with this program between Roush and Penske and everybody on the 60 car with the Ford program integrated and working together. I couldn’t imagine starting at a better place, obviously. I’m just happy to be in the seat for the first race.”

Tune into #DialedIn at 7:30 p.m. ET Tonight to find out which @roushfenway driver will pilot #60 FORD in @NASCAR_Xfinity @DISupdates Fun at RFR shop yesterday TRYING to pry the info from @ChaseBriscoe5 @AustinCindric @TyMajeski 🙂 ANNOUNCEMENT LIVE tonight on #DialedIn pic.twitter.com/VXtqnLhtaO — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) January 17, 2018

Roush Fenway has entered into an unconventional partnership with Team Penske for the 2018 Xfinity Series campaign. The two teams, with the support of Ford Performance, will field a three-driver development team, comprised of Cindric, Ty Majeski and Chase Briscoe.