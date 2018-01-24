Ryan Blaney Throws Shade At Kyle Busch For Panning Young Driver Push

The 2018 NASCAR season hasn’t even officially begun, but Kyle Busch already is coming under fire from fellow drivers.

Ryan Blaney appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s show “The Morning Drive” on Wednesday and offered his take on NASCAR heavily marketing young drivers, rather than veterans.

Busch told reporters Tuesday that he thinks it’s “stupid” for the sport to push unproven drivers on fans, according to Motorsport.com. Blaney, however, suggested that Busch is partly to blame for NASCAR focusing more on rising stars.

“I know a couple of other people aren’t comfortable or excited to see NASCAR pushing these drivers, I heard yesterday,” Blaney said. “But if those certain people would be willing to do more things then NASCAR would use them.”

Ryan @Blaney responds to the criticism that #NASCAR has been promoting young drivers in favor of the veterans in the sport #TMDNASCAR @Team_Penske @FordPerformance pic.twitter.com/lIMY9EdyHB — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) January 24, 2018

Although Busch claimed NASCAR unfairly favors rising stars in many of its campaigns, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver acknowledged that younger racers typically will participate in more promotional activities during their downtime. That said, he claims they likely are “bullied” into partaking in them, whereas Blaney, like Dale Earnhardt Jr., highlighted the need for drivers to step outside their comfort zones not just to enhance their own brand, but also for the betterment of the sport.

“You have to be willing to do things for NASCAR to ask you and I’ve always been up to do that,” Blaney told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And you know that allows you to do some cool things, and somethings maybe you’re not a fan of but you do anyways because it helps the sport and it helps yourself. That’s what we’re all about, it takes everybody to make it work.”

If Busch isn’t happy that NASCAR goes out of its way to highlight up-and-comers, he probably was even less thrilled that Earnhardt told fans that young talent is one of the biggest reasons they should continue to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018.

