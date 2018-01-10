Ryan Shazier Shares Inspirational Message In Photo From Steelers Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers were greeted with a familiar face at practice Wednesday morning.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attended the team’s training session ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Shazier suffered a scary back injury during the Steelers’ Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Three days after the injury, the 25-year-old underwent spinal stabilization surgery and has begun to progress since. Shazier reportedly regained feeling in his legs less than a week ago, and Wednesday, he shared an update on his recovery with an inspirational message from Steelers practice.
I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50
Here’s hoping Wednesday’s message is just one of many positive updates from Shazier moving forward.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP