Ryan Shazier Shares Inspirational Message In Photo From Steelers Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers were greeted with a familiar face at practice Wednesday morning.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attended the team’s training session ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shazier suffered a scary back injury during the Steelers’ Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Three days after the injury, the 25-year-old underwent spinal stabilization surgery and has begun to progress since. Shazier reportedly regained feeling in his legs less than a week ago, and Wednesday, he shared an update on his recovery with an inspirational message from Steelers practice.

Here’s hoping Wednesday’s message is just one of many positive updates from Shazier moving forward.