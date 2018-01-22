Ryan Shazier Trolls Jalen Ramsey After Jaguars CB’s Super Bowl Claim Fails

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

No one can fault Jalen Ramsey’s confidence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback now will have to face the music after his grand prediction came up short.

Ramsey was riding high after the Jaguars’ division-round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which led to the star corner confidently predicting Jacksonville would take down the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl title.

Well, things didn’t pan out as Ramsey expected.

While the Jaguars led for the majority of Sunday’s AFC title game at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots ultimately came out on top with a 24-20 win to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LII. And after the Jags’ loss, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, in choice words, reminded Ramsey of his prediction while also offering some sage advice to the 23-year-old.

(Warning: the following tweet has a NSFW warning due to explicit language)

We going to the Super Bowl and we go win that bitch!!!!! Hahaha. I know the feeling young blood. That’s why I take it One game at a Time. — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 21, 2018

Many might believe Shazier doesn’t have the grounds to troll Ramsey, as his Steelers were upset by the Jaguars on home turf. However, Shazier was not featured in the contest at Heinz Field due to injury, and his advice for Ramsey certainly holds some merit.

Maybe next year, Jalen.