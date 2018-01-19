Saints Fan Daniel Cormier Almost Was In Tears After ‘Minnesota Miracle’

BOSTON — Daniel Cormier is as tough as it gets. He beats the hell out of people for a living and has only one blemish on his professional record, so you’d think it would take a lot to make him cry.

But Cormier also hails from Louisiana and is a diehard New Orleans Saints fan.

You might’ve heard the Saints lost a pretty important playoff game in heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in what’s being dubbed as the “Minnesota Miracle.” It appears the emotional devastation surrounding the loss put even the toughest of tough men on the brink of tears.

The UFC light heavyweight champion shared his experience watching the game with his son after arriving to Boston on Sunday to get ready for his title fight against Volkan Oezdemir on Saturday night at UFC 220.

After the game-winning touchdown by Stefon Diggs, Cormier recalled throwing a tantrum, almost crying and having to console his heartbroken child following the loss.

Daniel Cormier is one of many Saints fans who were absolutely devastated after the "Minnesota Miracle." The UFC light heavyweight champion shared his somber story about his experience watching the final seconds of the game with his son. pic.twitter.com/IlxqBmwMOS — NESN (@NESN) January 18, 2018

Cormier revealed he and his family actually were going to go to Philadelphia on Sunday morning following his fight to see the Saints play in the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately for Cormier and his son, they’ll have to wait until next year.

Thumbnail photo via Andre Khatchaturian/NESN