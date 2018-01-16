Saints Fans Support Marcus Williams With New Orleans Business Billboards

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

New Orleans Saints fans don’t seem ready to run Marcus Williams out of town.

The Saints safety has received an outpouring of support since his missed tackle led to Stefon Diggs’ winning touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over New Orleans on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Local businesses are participating in the collective embrace of Williams, using their billboards to send the rookie defensive back messages of comfort.

Williams admitted his mistake, which led to the so-called “Minnesota Miracle,” during an emotional postgame interview. He also vowed on Twitter to move on from the play and continue to thrive in his career.

I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated!No the season didn’t end as planned but one thing for sure I won’t let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!💯 — Marcus Williams (@Babymagik32) January 15, 2018

Some heartbroken Saints fans must have taken solace in how quickly he owned up to his error. Now they’re doing the right thing in backing him during his hour of need.