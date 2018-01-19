Saints Punter Thomas Morstead Overwhelmed With Support From Vikings Fans

The Minnesota Vikings fanbase is continuing the trend of rooting for players that are not on their team.

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead has received more than $150,000 in donations to his “What Will You Give to Grow Charity” for his gritty performance during the NFC Divisional Round playoff game last Sunday.

Morstead suffered torn rib cartilage after he made a tackle on Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels, preventing a punt return touchdown after the Saints’ first series. The Pro Bowl punter went on to play the rest of the game, punting four times for a total of 180 yards, including one punt that backed the Saints inside their own 20-yard line. Morstead even played defensive tackle on the final play of the game after Stefon Diggs’ game-winning touchdown, when most of the team already had exited to the locker room.

When Vikings fans caught wind of Morstead’s valiant performance, his charity was inundated with donations; so much so that he responded personally on his Twitter account.

Vikings fans’ support of Morstead’s charity is reminiscent of Buffalo Bills fans’ treatment of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton after he threw a game-winning touchdown versus the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the Bills’ first trip to the playoffs since 1999.

The Saints may end up returning the favor to the Philadelphia Eagles if they are able to knock out the Vikings after their heartbreaking last-second loss this past Sunday. However, if the Vikings do advance to the Super Bowl, Morstead has promised to be in Minnesota for the festivities to hand-deliver a check to the Minnesota Childlife Program to show his support to Vikings nation.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports