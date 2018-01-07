Saints Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff Game Online

Photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New Orleans Saints had a tremendous season, and their NFL playoff run begins Sunday against NFC South Division rival the Carolina Panthers in a Wild Card round matchup at home.

The Saints won both meetings with the Panthers this season, but none of that matters now.

New Orleans hasn’t won a playoff game since 2013, while Carolina last won in the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

Here’s how to wtch Saints vs. Panthers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO