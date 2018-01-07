Saints Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff Game Online

The New Orleans Saints had a tremendous season, and their NFL playoff run begins Sunday against NFC South Division rival the Carolina Panthers in a Wild Card round matchup at home.
The Saints won both meetings with the Panthers this season, but none of that matters now.
New Orleans hasn’t won a playoff game since 2013, while Carolina last won in the 2015 NFC Championship Game.
Here’s how to wtch Saints vs. Panthers online.
When: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO
