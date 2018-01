Fenway Park may have a bit of a different look for fans sitting at field level in 2018, as the Boston Red Sox announced Saturday that they are extending the protective netting in the infield seating areas.

At Red Sox Winter Weekend in Foxwoods, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy discussed the change with NESN’s Tom Caron.

