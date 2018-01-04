Scott Boras Refutes Eric Hosmer’s Reported Offers From Padres, Royals

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images.

One of the biggest free agents in Major League Baseball appeared destined for one of two teams, but now his agent is reeling in those rumors a touch.

A report Wednesday noted free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer had offers from the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals, the latter of whom he’s played the entirety of his seven-year career for.

But Hosmer’s agent, Scott Boras, told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that such reports were “inaccurate,” but neglected to go into any more detail.

That could mean any number of things, including something as minuscule as the figures being off. Or, knowing how Boras operates, it very well could be a ploy to try and get the two teams to up the ante.

The Padres reportedly offered a seven-year deal worth $140 million, while the Royals offered $147 million over the same length.

The 28-year-old’s skills certainly are in high demand, especially after the four-time Gold Glove winner also earned a Silver Slugger in 2017. So it would be no surprise if Boras was, in fact, trying to squeeze every cent possible out of Hosmer’s suitors.