Scott Van Pelt Offers Tiger Woods Comparison While Praising Tom Brady

Scott Van Pelt devoted his “1 Big Thing” segment on Sunday night’s “SportsCenter” to discussing Tom Brady’s greatness after the New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady, already the proud owner of five championship rings, is making his eighth trip to the Super Bowl after guiding New England to a comeback win over Jacksonville at Gillette Stadium, and Van Pelt can’t help but marvel at the Patriots quarterback’s ability to “make us forget.”

As SVP explains, Brady is very similar to legendary golfer Tiger Woods in that both athletes make you forget just how hard it is to win when it matters most. The Jaguars led by 10 points in the fourth quarter Sunday with a Super Bowl berth on the line, yet Brady, as he’s done time and time again throughout his illustrious career, elevated his game to ensure the Patriots emerged victorious.

Check out Van Pelt’s entire segment below.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab