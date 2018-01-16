Sean Payton Sure Seemed To Mock Vikings’ Skol Chant Right Before Shocking Loss

Sean Payton might want to cool it with the taunting.

The New Orleans Saints coach was at the center of controversy earlier this season when he made a choking gesture toward Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, trolling him over the Falcons’ brutal Super Bowl LI collapse.

Payton eventually apologized, but it didn’t stop him from trolling Minnesota Vikings fans Sunday afternoon in the NFC divisional round. The Saints looked to have the game in hand, and cameras caught Payton on the sideline with his back to the field appearing to do the “Skol” chant at Vikings fans.

And here’s Sean Payton doing the skol chant in gif form: pic.twitter.com/6jsKXMvQzZ — xtina (@cyvonne1229) January 16, 2018

USA TODAY Sports Images also caught Payton in the act.

According to KFAN sideline reporter Ben Leber (via SB Nation), Payton’s taunt came with about 20 seconds left in the game and with New Orleans holding the lead. .

And then this happened.

Case Keenum game winning TD pass to Stefon Diggs #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/igKrm6vSHU — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) January 15, 2018

Karma remains undefeated.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images