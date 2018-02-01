Shannon Sharpe Asserts Celtics Could Sweep Cavs This Postseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nothing short of an absolute train wreck lately, and with Kevin Love now injured and out for 6-8 weeks, things very well could get much worse before they get better.

And with the Cavs just two games ahead of the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers, there is a real possibility the Cavs could see the (currently) top-seeded Boston Celtics sooner rather than later in the postseason.

Of course, it all is hypothetical and relative at this point given most teams have roughly 30 games to go. But if the Cavs and C’s were to meet, FOX Sports 1 talk show host Shannon Sharpe thinks Boston would wipe the floor with Cleveland.

“Boston might sweep them. If Boston played them right now, Boston would probably sweep the (Cavaliers), especially without Kevin Love,” Sharpe said. “Because if you start Channing Frye and Tristan (Thompson) who are your other bigs when they go to the bench? What’re you gonna do? Play Jae Crowder? But this team looks awful, they’re a hot mess, they’re hot garbage right now.”

Here’s Sharpe’s full take:

"If Boston played Cleveland right now, the Celtics would probably sweep the Cavaliers — especially without Kevin Love… The Cavs are hot garbage right now." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/8tYLjvntm2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2018

The Celtics likely would make easy work of the Cavs if the postseason started today, but a sweep may be a bit of a stretch, especially because of how LeBron always has turned things on in the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.