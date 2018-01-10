Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Sold On Tom Brady Documentary: ‘Fake, Fake, Fake’

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots fans likely are fired up for Tom Brady’s upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Tom vs Time.”

But Shannon Sharpe? Ehh … not so much.

The six-part documentary, which debuts later this month, will give fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look into the life of the greatest quarterback in NFL history. But according to Sharpe, the series represents nothing more than Brady’s latest sales pitch.

Here’s why the “Undisputed” co-host thinks Brady’s show is “fake, fake, fake:”

"Fake, fake, fake."@ShannonSharpe's reaction to the trailer for Tom Brady's documentary is priceless pic.twitter.com/WSBc6YToCt — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 10, 2018

Regardless of what you think about Brady and his occasionally annoying rhetoric, it should be fascinating to see the curtain finally pulled back on the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Even if what’s behind the curtain is just a tad disingenuous.