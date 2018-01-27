Shannon Sharpe Outlines How Kevin Love Should Have Called Cavs Out In Wild Rant

While the Cleveland Cavaliers’ team meeting has been well-documented, few specifics have come out.

The nugget we do know, however, is that Kevin Love was the primary target of the frustration after he left last Saturday’s loss early with illness, and it was Isaiah Thomas who reportedly ripped into him. Although we don’t know what Love’s response was, FOX Sports 1 pundit Shannon Sharpe detailed what he would say if he were in the Cleveland forward’s shoes.

“I couldn’t be Kevin Love,” Sharpe said, as transcribed by Uproxx. “When Isaiah did what he did, I would say ‘You know guys, I was just gonna sit back here and play the good company guy.’ Like ‘You’re right. I gotta play better.’ But since Isaiah came for me and I didn’t send for him, I’m here now.'”

Here’s the full diatribe, which actually is pretty hilarious.

Hey, nothing Sharpe said in there was wrong.

The Cavs did turn things around a bit Friday, beating the Indiana Pacers 115-108.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images