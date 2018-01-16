Shaq, Charles Barkley Had Priceless Reactions To Clippers-Rockets Drama

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers tried to get tough Monday night, but Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley could only laugh.

Bad blood between the Clippers and Rockets spilled “backstage” as Houston reportedly followed up a chippy affair by trying to get into the L.A. locker room after the game. Things apparently got so bad that someone called the cops, according to reports.

Again, because it’s so ridiculous: Someone called the cops because the basketball players were fighting or about to fight.

On TNT’s postgame show, Shaq couldn’t help but burst out laughing at that thought, as he and Charles Barkley shared a good chuckle upon hearing of the police’s involvement.

“Call the police! Chris Paul tried to beat me up!” might be one of the funniest lines ever uttered on “Inside the NBA” and that’s saying something.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screen shot