Shaquille O’ Neal Thinks Ring Should Make ‘Get Yo Ass Out Of My Car’ Alarm

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA champion, but he’s still in search of one more ring.

Probably not the kind your thinking of, however.

The NBA legend was in Las Vegas on Tuesday for the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, according to Digital Trends. In addition to checking out all the great tech, O’Neal was there to support Ring, a home security company for which he’s a spokesman.

Ring specializes in high-tech home security. But during a question-and-answer session with Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff, O’Neal revealed that he believes the company should look into making car alarms.

“I have it. It’s a prototype,” O’Neal told Siminoff, via Digital Trends. “A person comes up my car and they touch my car and my (recorded) voice yells,’Get yo ass out of my car! Get yo ass out of my car! Get yo ass out of my car!’ ”

Not the worst idea we’ve ever heard.

Watch Shaq and Siminoff talk about Ring and CES in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images