Sharks’ Joe Thornton Loses Chunk Of Beard In Fight With Nazem Kadri

Joe Thornton has rocked one of the most epic, yet unsightly beards in the NHL over the last few years.

And since the San Jose Sharks center clearly isn’t willing to shave the thing, it only was a matter of time before someone stood up for hockey fans and took matters into their own hand.

Two seconds into the Sharks’ 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Thornton got into a fight with Leafs center Nazem Kadri. And during the scuffle, Kadri — intentionally or not — grabbed onto Thornton’s beard and ripped a chunk off.

Check this out:

.@SanJoseSharks center Joe Thornton lost part of his beard during a fight with Nazem Kadri last night! 😮 pic.twitter.com/LjuEmtGnrv — Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 5, 2018

Here’s a closer look at the moment NHL fans have been waiting for:

Nazem Kadri rips off a chunk of Joe Thornton's beard during their fight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hR3Zyadqx6 — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) January 5, 2018

Oh, and then there’s this absolutely incredible picture:

Congratulations to Joe Thornton on getting his first career on-ice beard trim! pic.twitter.com/VGg2TwFaIX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2018

That is just so, so unsavory.

No word yet on whether Thornton plans to cut his losses and start growing a new beard.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images