Sixers’ J.J. Redick ‘Not Entirely Convinced’ That Dinosaurs Existed

Dinosaurs were real.

They ruled the Earth for roughly 135 million years until they were killed off at the end of Cretaceous period by something — asteroid, Gronk spike, whatever.

But don’t come at J.J. Redick with any of that garbage.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard recently sat down with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to talk about a variety of topics, including conspiracy theories. Redick, of course, questioned Irving about his controversial flat-Earth beliefs, but the true stunner of the episode came when Redick said he’s “not entirely convinced” that dinosaurs roamed the (round) Earth.

“The one thing I question in life, that’s like similar to ‘flat Earth’ — and I’m wrong on this, I know I’m wrong on this — but I’m not entirely convinced that dinosaurs existed.

“So I’ve come across some weird websites in my Google searches. For example, the word ‘Dino,’ it didn’t exist until like 1842 — there was no word for ‘dinosaur.’ And then all of a sudden ,in the next 15 years, after this British scientist comes up with the word ‘dinosaur’ and describes it in a medical journal, people start finding fossils. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘alright, humans — like Homo sapiens — we’ve been here since, like, 10,000 B.C. We’ve been roaming the Earth, we’ve had multiple empires all over the world … and in all that time, we didn’t find any fossils until 150 years ago?’

“It makes you think!”

Listen to the full episode below (Redick’s dinosaur rant comes around the 4:10 mark):

Ugh.

Redick saved himself a bit by saying he hasn’t 100 percent bought into the theory, but the damage had been done.

And how about Irving, responding to Redick’s comments with, “I’m with you on that!” Sure, it’s possible the C’s guard was approving Redick’s willingness to question “universal truths,” but given Irving’s history, would anyone be surprised if he also thinks dinosaurs are fake?

Also, fair reminder: Both of these guys went to Duke.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports